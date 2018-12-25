2-Year-Old Boy’s Body Found in Sugarcane Field

SUPHAN BURI — The body of a 2-year-old boy who had been missing for more than a week was found Tuesday afternoon in a sugarcane field.

After the search operation entered its ninth day, Sului Piew’s body was discovered at about 4:45pm, about 5 kilometers from where he was reported missing.

There were no immediate details about the cause of Sului’s death. The boy’s body was being retrieved and will be handed to forensic authorities.

Sului went missing Dec. 17 while he was out playing with a friend near a sugarcane plantation in Suphan Buri province, who her parents that the boy had been abducted.

