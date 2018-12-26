Taco Bell Bangkok to Open Next Month Near Chit Lom

BANGKOK — Tom Yum tacos or krapao burritos? We’ll see.

While originally promised for late 2018, Thailand’s first Taco Bell branch will keep people hungry to “make a run for the border” wait a little longer.

The American fast food import got an official opening day of Jan. 24 at Mercury Ville, a shopping mall near BTS Chit Lom.

The arrival of the American chain was first announced in June by the Mahagitsiri family, which owns strategic investment holding company Thoresen Thai Agencies. The family last year bought Pizza Hut from Yum Restaurants International.

