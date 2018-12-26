Foul Play Not Ruled Out in Death of 2-Year-Old Boy

SUPHAN BURI — Murder hasn’t been ruled out in the case of a 2-year-old boy found dead Tuesday afternoon in a sugarcane field.

Police said they were rushing today to complete an autopsy on the body of Sului Piew, who was found 5 kilometers from where he had been reported missing in the central province of Suphan Buri.

Police were unable to draw any preliminary conclusions on the boy’s cause of death due to the condition of his remains. He might have died any time since Dec. 17 – the day he was reported missing – according to Maj. Gen. Komsak Sumangkaset, provincial police commander.

Tractor driver Samarn Wongkanha was held for questioning on the suspicion he might have run over the boy with his vehicle. The man told police he was innocent and allowed them to examine his tractor and search his home.

Other tractor drivers in the surrounding area will be brought in for questioning, Komsak added.

Police have also not eliminated kidnap or murder, as a 3-year-old girl told the deceased boy’s parents she saw Sului being abducted.

Sului’s parents, 26-year-old Piew and 20-year-old Mo, are migrant workers from Myanmar. They told the police that they did not believe the toddler could have gotten 5 kilometers from home on his own.

The boy’s disappearance sparked a massive search involving hundreds of police officers and rescue workers before his body was discovered Tuesday.

