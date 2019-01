BANGKOK — The coronation ceremony is scheduled for May 4 to May 6, the palace announced Tuesday.

King Vajiralongkorn has approved the date for the coronation ceremony, according to the statement released by the palace today. The king will officially be crowned on May 4.

The king will meet the public and the diplomat officials at the Grand Palace on May 6.

