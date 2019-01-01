Thailand Welcomes 2019 in Photos

BANGKOK — Goodbye 2018. Last night the capital city showed how hungry it was for 2019.

Vibrant New Year’s celebrations kicked off at venues around the city. Buddhists crossed into 2019 chanting prayers at the Temple of the Golden Mount, while thousands cheered impressive fireworks erupting at major shopping malls CentralWorld and Iconsiam.

This year, recently opened Iconsiam became a grand landmark to ring in the new year with its countdown event under the theme of The River of Prosperity.

Atop mountains such as best-known Phu Kradueng, tourists caught the first glorious sunrise of the new year.

At dawn today, people nationwide made merit by releasing animals and offering food to Buddhist monks.

Fireworks at several venues in Bangkok