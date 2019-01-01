Thailand Welcomes 2019 in Photos

By
Chayanit Itthipongmaetee, Staff Reporter
-

BANGKOK — Goodbye 2018. Last night the capital city showed how hungry it was for 2019.

Vibrant New Year’s celebrations kicked off at venues around the city. Buddhists crossed into 2019 chanting prayers at the Temple of the Golden Mount, while thousands cheered impressive fireworks erupting at major shopping malls CentralWorld and Iconsiam.

This year, recently opened Iconsiam became a grand landmark to ring in the new year with its countdown event under the theme of The River of Prosperity.

Atop mountains such as best-known Phu Kradueng, tourists caught the first glorious sunrise of the new year.

At dawn today, people nationwide made merit by releasing animals and offering food to Buddhist monks.

Tourists see the first sunrise of 2019 on Phu Kradueng
Tourists watch the sun rise on New Year’s Day at Doi Ta Pung in Chumphon province.
People on New Year’s Eve chant prayers at Wat Phra Singh in Chiang Mai province.
Local people in Songkhla province offered food to monks on New Year’s Day.
Buddhists chanted on New Year’s Eve at Wat Saket aka “Temple of the Golden Mount” in Bangkok.

Fireworks at several venues in Bangkok