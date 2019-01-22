New York R&B Artist Mac Ayres to Give Bangkok ‘Something to Feel’

BANGKOK — A music hall will transform into a soulful dance floor as a young New York talent comes to the capital.

After releasing his debut album late last year, 21-year-old American singer-songwriter Mac Ayres will bring his refreshing R&B and soul combination to Bangkok, indie gig promoter Have You Heard? announced Monday.

Ayres’ gig will take place March 6 at Live Arena in RCA area. The venue can be reached by motorbike from MRT Phetchaburi.

Early-bird tickets are 990 baht, while regular tickets are 1,290 baht. They can be purchased online from 10am on Wednesday.

Ayres, 22, is a multi-instrumentalist from Long Island, New York. He released of his debut studio album “Something to Feel” in September. His music is influenced by several artists such as neo-soul artist D’Angelo, rapper J Dilla and singer-songwriter Stevie Wonder.