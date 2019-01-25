Date Set For ‘Black Panther’ Poaching Verdict

BANGKOK — One year after a construction tycoon and three of his associates were arrested on poaching charges, the verdict for his court case was given after final arguments were heard Friday.

The verdict of the so-called “Black Panther” case against Premchai Karnasuta and three other suspects will be heard at 9am on March 19 at Thong Pha Phum Provincial Court.

Closing arguments were submitted Friday morning at a court in Kanchanaburi province.

Premchai faces a total of six allegations including hunting protected wildlife, illegally carrying firearms in public and poaching in a wildlife reserve.

The three suspects apart are Yong Dodkrua, Thanee Tummas and Nathee Riamsaen.

Premchai, president of one of Thailand’s largest construction companies, was arrested in February after park rangers found him and three others had set up camp at the Thung Yai Naresuan Wildlife Sanctuary, where they were found with guns and the carcass of a black panther among other animals.