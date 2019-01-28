Nicki Minaj to Drop Her ‘Super Bass’ on Bangkok for 1st Time

BANGKOK — The “queen of rap” will twerk her thinly-covered behind into Bangkok for the first time later this year.

Fierce American rapper Nicki Minaj perform in Bangkok in April, local promoter Godzillionaire Group announced Monday morning.

The concert will take place April 4 at SCG Stadium Muang Thong Thani.

Tickets range from 1,500 baht to 6,000 baht and can be purchased on ThaiTicketMajor from Feb. 1.

Born Onika Tanya Maraj, 36-year-old Minaj rocketed to fame after she releasing “Anaconda,” “Super Bass” and “Starships.” The rapper released her fourth album “Queen” in August, which features several artists such as Eminem, Lil Wayne, Ariana Grande and The Weeknd.