BANGKOK — A pro-cannabis festival will return for its fifth year and the first time since medical marijuana was made legal to a much bigger venue.

Cannabis advocacy group Highland will host its fifth celebration of all things weed on the auspicious day of April 20 at a night market near Suvarnabhumi International Airport.

Equal parts knowledge exchange, party and marketplace the event will feature workshops, panel discussions, exhibitions, music performances and vendor stalls.

This year they have invited international firms such as Amsterdam seed company Dutch Passion and Quebec-based licensed producer Highland Growers. More participating speakers will be announced at a later date. Works by famed street artist Mue Bon will be exhibited.

Three unannounced bands will perform live on stage. Expect several kinds of workshops including those teaching how to weave hemp fabric and make bamboo bongs.

A lifestyle market, crafts and clothing items will be available for sale, as will food and drinks. As in past years, don’t bring or expect to find marijuana at the fest. Though the interim parliament unanimously legalized production and consumption of medical marijuana, the law is not yet in effect and any possession of cannabis is still punishable by prison time.

Entry is free but requires online registration. Those who want free tickets along with an event T-shirt can sign up and pay 420 baht.

The event is limited to adults 20 and up.

The 5th Thailand 420: 5 Year Ganchachon will run 2pm to midnight on April 20 at Runway 3119. The 50-rai night market is located on Rom Klao Road between sois Rom Klao 25/2 and Rom Klao 25/3.

Highland was founded by Rattapon “Guide” Sanrak, who became an advocate for prescription cannabis in Thailand after using it to treat painful migraines while he was a student in San Francisco.

