Kolour Looks Beyond Techno & House for 5th Park Party

PATHUM THANI — An outdoor DJ dance fest is going one day instead of two for its fifth birthday next month and is looking to expand the fun beyond house and techno.

This March, Kolour in the Park will return to the lakeside venue in northern metro Bangkok with three stages of music, art installations, food trucks, swimming and free Thai massages.

This year though, organizer Kolour will do something different in terms of music. Festival co-founder Coran Maloney said it will go beyond the usual genres that have defined Bangkok’s party scene.

“A brand new Park stage will have a total lineup of live performances and artists, spanning electronic and indie with influences of disco, jazz, house, hip hop, electronica and instrumental,” Coran said.

The event, which has been held over two days annually since 2015, will be scaled down to one to “ensure the richest and most immersive experiences.”

Music lineup highlights include Belgian techno DJ-producer Charlotte de Witte, Jamaica-born R&B and jazz artist Masego and electronic musician SG Lewis.

The list continues with tech and house DJ Eskuche from New York, South African electronic artist Floyd Lavine and Yung Bae, a future funk producer who performed in Bangkok last year. Local artists joining the stage will include Boris Rubin, Dan Buri, Gramaphone Children and Kuroten.

Boutique bars and food stalls will pop up along with roaming performance art. Those who tire of dancing can get free Thai massages.

The event is limited to people over 20. Tickets range from 1,500 baht to 2,900 baht and can be purchased online.

The festival takes place March 2 at Thai Wake Park in Pathum Thani province, a 45-minute drive from downtown Bangkok. A shuttle bus service will be available from the Ekkamai Bus Station next door to BTS Ekkamai.

