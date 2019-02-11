Fatboy Slim, DJ Tiesto, Steve Aoki to Lead S2O Songkran Fest

BANGKOK — A UK dance music icon will headline at a giant Songkran music festival this year.

English DJ and producer Norman Quentin Cook, or Fatboy Slim, will perform on the first day of the three-day S2O Songkran Music Festival 2019 along with other lineups confirmed last week.

The 55-year-old musician was a pioneer of the big beat movement in the 1990s. Some of his best tracks are “The Rockafeller Skank,” “Praise You” and “Right Here, Right Now.”

Others who will perform at the festival are Dutch DJ-record producer Tiesto and American electronic house DJ Steve Aoki. Others to join the stage will be German house producer Robin Schulz, Brazilian duo Cat Dealers and Aussie DJ Throttle.

The annual S2O Songkran Music Festival runs from April 13 through April 15 at Live Park Rama 9, located on Rama IX Road. Tickets for one day are 2,000 baht and available online.