Yellowshirt Leaders Get 8 Months For Seizing Gov House

BANGKOK — Six Yellowshirt leaders convicted for their roles in seizing the Government House over a decade ago were sentenced to eight months in jail by the Supreme Court on Wednesday morning.

Six leaders of the People’s Alliance for Democracy, or PAD, were sentenced after being found guilty of trespassing onto a state agency and damaging public property.

The leaders are Maj. Gen. Chamlong Srimuang, Sondhi Limthongkul, Pipob Thongchai, Somkiat Pongpaiboon, Somsak Kosaisuk and Suriyasai Katasila.

All but one were sent to the Bangkok Remand Prison this morning for processing.

On Aug. 26, 2008, thousands of PAD protesters broke into the Government House to pressure then Prime Minister Samak Sundaravej to resign. The siege lasted over three months before it ended Dec. 3.

Sondhi has been jailed since 2016 after the Supreme Court sentenced to 20 years of imprisonment for fraud. The founder of Manager Media Group Co., Ltd.; was convicted of creating a fraudulent report by which Manager secured a 1 billion baht loan in 1997 for another company in which he also had a stake.

