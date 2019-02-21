Get Hangry, Go ‘Mad Face’ at Riverside Food & Fun Fare

BANGKOK — Consider starving yourself just a little next week to prepare for a festive riverside smorgasbord.

More than 60 selected food stalls will pop up in a riverside warehouse on the Thonburi side for Mad Face Food Week, a joyous, scrumptious celebration of food.

The three-day event is divided into 10 sections including the No Fork Zone’s finger foods, No Spain No Gain’s tapas and Wholesome Fun’s organic fare. Fans of oriental dishes can go to Crazy Rich Asian Food while foodies skilled in the culinary arts will show off their talents in the Non-Chef Kitchen Meltdown competition.

Foreign chefs and restaurateurs will be throwing down together in The Farang Pit.

Those who don’t want to just browse, sip or chomp can go March 2 for a private exclusive dinner of contemporary European dishes cooked with local ingredients by Sorawis “Gunn” Saengvanich of Top Chef Thailand. Andy Ricker, owner of famed Thai restaurant Pok Pok in New York and Portland, will perform his magic under a Vietnamese concept on March 3.

That’s not all. The festival this year adds The Love Boat, a sunset dinner cruise with a full-course dinner and Chao Phraya River view.

Night owls who are down to party can join the What the Boat Party, where art, music, food and drinks will all be paired by rum-heavy cocktail bar Tropic City, Goja Gallery Cafe and Chinese-themed bar Ba Hao.

Admission is 100 baht and includes one drink. Tickets for the private dinner, sunset cruise and boat parties are available online.

Mad Face Food Week runs from 3pm to midnight on March 1-3 at the Sermsuk Warehouse Pepsi Pier. It’s is a five-minute walk or short ride from BTS Krung Thon Buri’s exit No. 3.