Students Affected by School Raid to Retake Test Next Week

BANGKOK — Nearly 250 students whose national examinations were interrupted when a group of temple goers vandalized their school, will be able retake their tests next week, the exam board said Monday.

The National Institute of Educational Testing Service announced today afternoon that the 248 high school students – who were taking the Professional and Academic Aptitude Test (PAT) on Sunday afternoon at Matthayom Wat Sing School – can retake the PAT 5 (teachers aptitude) exam from 1pm through 4pm on March 5 at the same location.

Those who choose to retake the exam can submit their requests to do so from Tuesday to Thursday.

The new exam will be in a different format from the Sunday exam, according Sirida Burachat, the exam board director. Results will be announced on the same date: April 1.

The exam board’s legal representatives will also file a complaint against the assailants who disrupted the tests, said Sirida.

On Sunday afternoon, a group of about 30 people entered classrooms at the Matthayom Wat Sing School, disrupted the tests, vandalized property and injured teachers and students. The raid took place after the school asked those participating in an ordination ceremony at the neighboring Wat Sing to reduce the noise level.

More than 20 men turned themselves in to authorities as of Monday, according to Col. Luesak Damnoensawat, chief of Bang Khun Thian police. They were charged with invasion, property damage and assault.

