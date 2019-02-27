See Vang Gogh, Monet Works Come Alive at Bangkok Exhibit

BANGKOK — Step into a dark room and take a journey into the revolutionary work of expressionism, abstract art and surrealism.

“From Monet to Kandinsky” travels from Berlin and will land in April in Bangkok. The multimedia exhibition features artwork from 16 top European artists from the modernist era. The works will be displayed in a larger-than-life animation along with soundtracks.

The 16 artists whose work will be displayed are Vincent van Gogh, Claude Monet, Edgar Degas, Paul Gauguin, Henri Rousseau, Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec, Gustav Klimt, Paul Signac, Piet Mondrian, Amedeo Modigliani, Pierre-Auguste Renoir, Juan Gris, Paul Klee, Edvard Munch, Wassily Kandinsky and Kazimir Malewich.

The event opens to the public from 10am through 10pm on April 26 until July 31 at RCB Galleria on the second floor of River City Bangkok. Ticket details will be announced at a later date.

River City Bangkok is a four-story shopping mall overlooking the Chao Phraya River. It can be reached from BTS Saphan Taksin.