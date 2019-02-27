Watch Film Starring David Bowie as Brit WWII POW Next Month

BANGKOK — It’s a chance to see two British and Japanese music icons as enemies on the big screen in March and April.

Cinephiles will get the chance to see the late David Bowie portray a British prisoner of war in a Japanese camp where Oscar-winning composer Ryuichi Sakamoto poses as a commander when “Merry Christmas, Mr. Lawrence” screens in Bangkok starting next month.

The screenings will be organized by the Documentary Club.

Based on Laurens van der Post’s experience as a Japanese prisoner of war and directed by Nagisa Oshima, the 1983 British-Japanese film is set during World War II, when the two cultures collided at a Japanese prison camp on Java, Indonesia.

The 120-minute movie – known in many European editions as “Furyo” – stars Bowie and Tom Conti as British military officers. The Japanese are played by Sakamoto and Takeshi Kitano.

Sakamoto won the 1983 BAFTA Award for Best Film Music for the movie’s soundtrack.

It will screen March 21 through April 3 at SF Cinema Central World and from April 4 at alternative cinemas House RCA and Bangkok Screening Room.

Ticket details will be announced at a later date. Central World is reachable via the Skywalk bridge from BTS Siam and BTS Chit Lom.