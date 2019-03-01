Seth Green’s Thailand Buddy Film to Premiere at Bangkok Fest

BANGKOK — An American man trying to outrun personal crisis brings his bro to Thailand in a film to premiere at a film festival in Bangkok this month.

Written, directed by and starring Seth “Robot Chicken” Green, “Changeland” will show for the first time at the seventh edition of the Thailand International Destination Film Festival, which celebrates movies shot in the kingdom.

The film follows American best friends Brandon (Green) and Dan (Breckin Meyer) as they take a bizarre tour of Thailand. Green’s directorial debut includes oddball appearances by former Disney star Brenda Song and her boyfriend, Macaulay Culkin of “Home Alone” fame and adolescent infamy.

Other films showing at the festival include “Gold” (2016), a Matthew McConaughey-starring crime drama loosely based on a 1993 scandal involving a pair of men who hit the mother lode in the jungles of Indonesia.

One of 2011’s biggest films, “The Hangover Part II,” which was shot at locations around Bangkok, will also be shown.

The ongoing schedule is available online.

The festival runs March 27 to March 31 at Paragon Cineplex, a cinema located on the fifth floor of the Siam Paragon shopping mall.

In 2016 it pulled four movies as a result of censorship. They included “Twilight Over Burma,” a film based on the true story of an Austrian woman who married a Shan prince. The film, partly shot in northern Thailand, was announced as part of the festival before being rejected by the Film and Video Censorship Board.

The other three films barred from showing were “Pattaya,” “Happy Hour in Paradise,” and “Detective Chinatown.”