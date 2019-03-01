‘Thundercat’ to Loose Funk, Soul on Bangkok Next Month

BANGKOK — Behind Kendrick Lamar’s “To Pimp a Butterfly” is groove and acid-jazz genius Thundercat.

Now, the American master bassist and singer is coming to Bangkok for a live show next month, local promoter Have You Heard announced Friday morning.

The gig will take place April 9 at Live Arena RCA.

Tickets start at 1,400 baht and go on sale Monday at Ticketmelon.

Thundercat is Stephen Lee Bruner from Los Angeles. He was first exposed to music at the age of 4 and he later joined ‘80s crossover thrash Suicidal Tendencies.

The 34-year-old artist in 2016 won a Grammy for best rap and singing performance for his work “These Walls.”

Bruner’s 23-track studio album “Drunk” features several guests such as Kendrick Lamar, Wiz Khalifa, Mac Miller, Michael McDonald and Pharrell.