Wild Nothing, Connan Mockasin to Highlight Bangkok Summer Gigs

BANGKOK — The city’s hot season will welcome six international gigs by a mixed selection of indie artists.

Music festival Summer Session 2019 will feature indie acts by six groups, organizers Medium Rare Live and Conflakes announced over the weekend.

The April events are Jack Tatum’s dream pop project Wild Nothing, New Zealand psychedelic pop singer Connan Mockasin, London-based dream pop duo Still Corners and Filipino indie artist Mellow Fellow.

Jimothy, a 20-year-old rapper from Camden Town who rose to fame through viral YouTube hits, will perform in May.

The last act announced on Monday morning is Jakob Ogawa, the talented young singer from Oslo, Norway.

More details are available online. Tickets will go on sale from 5pm on Monday through Ticketmelon. The music festival will take place at Live Arena RCA and Noma BKK, which can be reached by taxi from MRT Phetchaburi.