Where to Sacrifice Your Liver to St. Patrick in Bangkok

BANGKOK — Starting this Friday, Bangkok’s sois will be a little greener and wetter as revelers chug a pint or six to celebrate La Fheile Padraig – Saint Patrick’s Day.

Check out the following venues to honor of the patron saint of Ireland or just get loaded with your mates.

Don’t start too early: Due to early voting Sunday, a 24-hour ban on alcohol sales won’t end until 6pm.

Scruffy Murphy’s Irish Pub

Hear live music from four bands and eat Irish food specials such as Dublin coddle and Irish stew, not to mention bread and butter pudding when an Irish pub near Soi Cowboy throws a three-day party starting Friday.

A lunch barbecue goes down Saturday afternoon. Join the crowd Sunday to watch Ireland vs. Wales in the Six Nations rugby championship. Scruffy Murphy’s is in Soi Sukhumvit 23.

The Royal Oak Pub

Travel stories and cultural misunderstandings will be front and center when Irish stand-up comedian Darren Matthews brings his Whisky And Ginger Male tour to this wee British pub tucked up Soi Sukhumvit 33/1.

Tickets are 500 baht if purchased online or 700 baht at the door.

Bangkok Island

Carouse on the mighty Chao Phraya river when Bangkok Island hosts a St. Patrick’s Fest – Cruise and Concert. Seven bands will take the stage from several genres including folk, metal and indie. Highlights include a reunion of garage rockers The Sangsom Massacre.

The barge leaves the pier inside Wat Yannawa near BTS Saphan Taksin at 4pm Sunday. The party goes on until midnight. Tickets are limited to 250 people and are available online.

The Drunken Leprechaun

For three days, Friday through Sunday, this laid-back Irish bar on Soi Sukhumvit 15 offers food and drink specials along with live performances and sports. Try your luck in a number of drinking games to win big prizes.

At 9:45pm on Saturday, the venue’s big screens will show Ireland vs. Wales live in the Six Nations rugby championship.

Hooters Silom

The American chain’s Silom store will welcome a six-piece act making the bold claim to be “Asia’s best Rolling Stones cover band.” The Midnight Ramblers will perform an hour-long set starting at 8pm on Sunday.

The Stranger Bar

Go for a stranger St. Paddy’s at Bangkok’s top drag destination in Soi Silom 4 when The Stranger hosts the Green and Proud St. Paddy’s Day. The queens will perform starting at 10pm on Sunday. Admission is free.

Sway

Not much Irish here, but the deals here might appeal to your inner Scot. This Soi Thonglor 10 eatery’s St. Patrick’s Day Shakedown will offer buy-one-get-one draft beer and chicken wings starting at 10pm on Sunday. Sway’s resident DJs will play soul, funk, hip-hop and R&B.