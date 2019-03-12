‘Thailand’s Banksy’ to Bring Sex, Drugs, Stencils to Patpong

BANGKOK — After turning a gallery into a casino with sculptures of Prime Minister Gen. Prayuth Chan-ocha and his ousted archrival Thaksin Shinawatra facing off over a poker table, the artist known as “Thailand’s Banksy” is ready for his third exhibit.

Setting aside politics for the less freighted subjects of prostitution and drugs, the exhibition will open in a new gallery in the famed red-light district of Soi Patpong, street artist Headache Stencil announced Tuesday afternoon.

More than his usual stencil work, the exhibition will feature an installation and more when it opens March 29 at Candle Light Studio. The newly opened gallery is located on the third floor of the Barbar Fetish Club in Soi Patpong 2. It’s a short walk from BTS Sala Daeng.

Headache Stencil rose to fame early last year when he painted the deputy junta leader’s face on an alarm clock over Sukhumvit Road. He was subsequently hunted by authorities before re-emerging with more work addressing the country’s hot-button issues, which he recently discussed with Khaosod English.

Dangerous Art: Fame is Peril For Anonymous Artist Headache Stencil