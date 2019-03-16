‘Maho Rasop’ Fest Goes 2 Days, Drops Blind Tickets

BANGKOK — After bringing over a dozen alternative music acts and surprise hip-hop hit late last year, the outdoor Maho Rasop Music Festival is ready to do it again this year.

Fest organizers Friday announced more than 25 acts will perform the two-day event to take place in November. No lineup has been announced, but those putting their trust in organizers Have You Heard, Seen Scene Space and music streaming service Fungjai can buy advance tickets for 2,490 baht via Ticketmelon for only three days – March 29-31.

Last year’s inaugural outing of Maho Rasop (“Entertainment”) was only one day and saw three stages host 19 bands including UK shoegaze icons Slowdive, London alt-rock quartet The Vaccines, Aussie electronic act Miami Horror and Washington D.C. rapper Oddisee.

The Maho Rasop Music Festival 2019 will take place Nov. 16 & 17. The venue will be announced at a future date.

