Anti-Junta Rappers Release ‘250 Bootlickers’

BANGKOK — On the eve of the general election, a group that shot to fame last year for criticizing the ruling junta released a new single taking aim at unfair election rules.

The track “250 Bootlickers” (“250 Sor Plor”) was released at 3am on Saturday by Rap Against Dictatorship, who became famous in Thailand and known worldwide for last year’s “My Country’s Got.” The new single and accompanying music video taunts the 250 members of the Senate being appointed by the junta.

Since junta leader Gen. Prayuth Chan-ocha is expected to get the support of the entire upper house, he will need only 126 elected representatives from the lower house to secure another term as prime minister.

Read: Junta Deputy to Lead Selection of Senators

“Rights we deserve are gone because of those bootlickers,” sings youth rapper Liberate P. He’s among five artists seen in the video along with Dif Kids, K. Aglet, G-Bear and Hockhacker.

The music video was shot inside anonymous artist Headache Stencil’s current exhibition at WTF Cafe and Gallery.

“Licker, licker, Election Commission also licked / Licker, licker, their positions were derived from kissing ass / Licker, licker, votes in parliament from the lickers.”

It continues with the rappers criticizing an increasingly unfair election system that may keep the junta in power.

“What you think is unfair, I just don’t care / You know who I am, quit whining, just another trick of mine unveiled / You only have a plan but no point, so full of ideas but no voice / Power in my hand is overflowing, I want no noise / Get it, you just have to choose me boy … Fifty million people starting to have no choice because their worth is less than those of 250.”

As of Saturday morning the video had been watched more than 86,000 times.

“If we talk about the amount of bootlickers, among them are cult leaders / The rest of the chosen ones from the non-correctness politicians out there / Those chosen ones get to choose among themselves / It all ended with an appointment / Election for representatives, but you control everything.”

Rap Against Dictatorship rose to fame overnight in October after they released a 5-minute music video for “My Country’s Got” (“Prathet Ku Mee”) on YouTube with strong lyrics against the military government and the country’s troubled political past.

