Prayuth’s Weekly Monologue to End Friday After 5 years

BANGKOK — He made us laugh, cry and inspired all sorts of emotions. But it will all end this week.

Junta chairman Prayuth Chan-ocha said Tuesday his weekly monologue on national television will air for the last time Friday, ending a series that has run almost five years.

Gen. Prayuth said the show would continue to broadcast after Friday as an educational program about King Vajiralongkorn’s upcoming coronation, set for early May.

Shortly after seizing power in May 2014, Prayuth launched a weekly television intervention in which he spent about 30 minutes to 60 minutes speaking about the latest government’s achievements. The episode was first titled “Returning Happiness to the People,” but was later renamed “From King’s Teachings Toward Sustainable Development.”

Government officials have struggled to find more audience for the program, which generally draws low ratings. Efforts to widen its appeal by changing the format several times produced mixed reactions.

It is it’s unclear whether the general will continue his interventions following the coronation ritual. The new government is expected to take charge toward that time.