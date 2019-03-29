Rangers Rescue Baby Elephants From Muddy Pond (Video)

NAKHON RATCHASIMA — Six baby elephants stuck in a muddy pond were successfully rescued Thursday.

Thap Lan National Park rangers took five hours to dig out a path to save six elephant calves after they were found trapped in a pond.

The elephants were first found Wednesday afternoon, according to Prawatsart Jantep, chief of Thap Lan National Park in Nakhon Ratchasima province. Officers had to travel by foot to dig out a path for the elephants to walk out.

At about noon on Thursday, all the calves were able to leave the pond before heading toward the forest.

The animals were believed to have wandered into the pond with other elephants, but six couldn’t leave and were left behind.