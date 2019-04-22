30M Baht Statue of Late PM Erected in Suphan Buri

SUPHAN BURI — A larger-than-life bronze statue of the late Banharn Silpa-archa, Thailand’s 21st prime minister, will be unveiled on Tuesday.

Tuesday marks the third anniversary of the death of Banharn. The statue was funded by 10 million baht in public donations and nearly another 20 million baht from the Silpa-archa family.

A Thai-Chinese of humble origins, Banharn rose to become a famous son of Suphan Buri province in central Thailand. Some would even half-jokingly refer to Suphan Buri as Banharn Buri, or Banharn City, due to his numerous contributions to the province, chiefly in the form of improved infrastructure and expanded schools.

The statue will be located in the vicinity of the province’s city shrine.