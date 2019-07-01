LGBT+ Film Fest Explores the Many Shades of Pride

BANGKOK — LGBT+ Film Festival 2019 is set to shed light on the diverse facets of the global pride movement.

Coming after Pride Month celebrations in June, the Bangkok Screening Room will from Tuesday host a film festival dedicated to gender diversity for a second year. On top of an even larger selection of films than last year, expect panel discussions, performances, and an art showcase.

This year’s fest will showcase an impressive roll of 11 films ranging from drama, comedy, to documentaries. All films have been sourced internationally due to a scarcity of Thai LGBT films.

“Family in Transition” is a documentary that follows an Israeli family whose father decides to reveal to his siblings that he will undergo sexual reassignment surgery in Thailand. Intense scenes between the family of six explore parenthood and the power of love.

“Rafiki” was the first Kenyan film to be featured at Cannes, after being banned in its home country. The film follows a romance between two young women whose fathers are rival politicians. Kena and Ziki’s love is set against homophobia prevailing in the country that puts both themselves and their parent’s campaigns in peril.

Or crack some laughs while revisiting women’s history with a biopic comedy about American poet Emily Dickinson. “Wild Night with Emily” demystifies the legend that she was an unloved recluse who never left her bedroom by showing her vivacious life with another woman.

“Being 17” is about two boys who initially share animosity, but who confess feelings to each other when made to share a household together.

The legendary “My Own Private Idaho” (1991) will revisit the silver screen during the fest as well. Two street hustlers, Mike and Scott (played by Keanu Reeves), go on a trip to search for Mike’s mother, uncovering his homoerotic self along the way.

Thai audiences can check out a panel on July 6 on gender equality which will feature speakers like Professor Kathawut Krungpiboon, who is trans, and ex-New Dem Kanawat “Mhor Egg” Chantaralawan.

The details of the other films and the festival schedule can be found online.

“LGBT+ Film Festival 2019” will run from July 2-7 at Bangkok Screening Room in Soi Sala Daeng 1. Every screening will include Thai and English subtitles. Tickets can be obtained online for 300 baht each for adults and 250 baht for students. The venue is reachable by a walk from BTS Sala Daeng exit No. 4 or MRT Lumphini exit No. 2.