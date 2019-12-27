Khaosod English’s Top 6 Watched Videos of 2019

Even as we are striving to deliver our readers the freshest news every day, we also continue to produce featured videos which captured moments that defined 2019.

This year, people have spent over 1.2 million minutes watching our videos on Facebook. Among the most-watched videos of the entire year, our readers were particularly interested in our investigation of a lone gorilla inside a decrepit zoo, our tour of the new metro stations, and – strangely enough – our interview with a hot Burmese model.

Bua Noi, Thailand’s Last Gorilla, Lives in a Decrepit Zoo Atop a Mall

The most-watched video of the entire year was our visit to a ramshackle zoo atop of Pata Pinklao Department Store, where Bua Noi – the last gorilla in Thailand – and other animals were found listlessly lying on the concrete floor inside bare, isolated cages.

Although activists have repeatedly demanded the zoo to release her, the zoo insisted that the animals are well-treated and suggested that Bua Noi wouldn’t be able to survive in the wild.

Guide to the Fancy, New MRT Stations

Everyone loves new stuff, including our fans who are particularly keen to take a visual tour of the capital’s most elaborate metro stations along the extension of MRT Blue Line.

Four stations have been uniquely designed to reflect local history and blend in with surroundings, especially the gilded MRT Sanam Chai that resembles an early Rattanakosin-style architecture.

The Last Overland’s Pitstop in Bangkok OTW from Singapore to London

We welcomed a team of eight adventurers in September, who made a pitstop in Bangkok for their expedition along one of the longest land routes on Earth from Singapore to London.

Team leader Alex Bescoby said he’s thrilled to reverse the 17,000-km journey using the same Land Rover that was the first car to ever complete the route 63 years ago. The team finally arrived in London on Dec. 14 after 123 days of hitting the roads across 23 countries.

Miss Universe Thailand 2019 talks to Khaosod English

Jennifer Paweensuda “Fahsai” Drouin – who was crowned Miss Universe Thailand 2019 – visited our office to give us an exclusive interview and bare her emotions and the untold experience of being raised as a halfie, or luk kreung.

Despite her Caucasian appearance, the half-Canadian pageant said she’s Thai at heart and an avid fan of Thai soaps. Unfortunately for her fans, she only made it to the final five when South African Zozibini Tunzi won the crown on Dec. 8.

Six Elephants Died Trying to Save Their Friends at Hell’s Abyss in Thailand

The country was shocked when a total of 11 elephants fell to their death in October at Haew Narok Waterfall in Khao Yai National Park. Rangers believed that they were trying to help their fellow friends in jeopardy.

A dramatic moment when a mother and calf were struggling to push themselves out of the torrent was also captured on camera. The pair survived.

Myanmar Sexy: Meet Burmese Model Paing Takhon

Spotlights were stolen from the ASEAN Summit when Burmese model Paing Takhon held his first fanmeet in Bangkok in August – a rare Burmese pop phenomenon in the country overwhelmed with local and K-pop stars. In partnership with Khaosod Myanmar, we held a joint interview with Paing himself.

Paing is now featured in a 7-Eleven ad, which he was coupled with Thai actress Pimchanok “Baifern” Luevisadpaibul. Paing also said Baifern happened to his type – thus spurring his fans to “ship” the two.

Bonus: Although they didn’t make the list, our featured videos about a temple which processes plastic waste to make monk’s robes, Pope Francis’ visit to Thailand, and young climate activists also did well.