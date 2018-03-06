Move Hips, Lick Lips At Soi 11 Food Fest

BANGKOK — The people behind some of Soi Sukhumvit 11’s popular bars and restaurants will throw a party this weekend serving exotic food and drinks, with a small portion going to a charitable cause.

The lawns of the Fraser Suites hotel will turn into a bazaar Saturday for the Soho District Party. Organizer Soho Hospitality owns Above Eleven, Havana Social, Charcoal and other area eateries.

Feast on pizza and pasta supplied by Cantina, Indian grub by Charcoal; cocktails by Havana Social; Peruvian and Japanese fusion eats by Above Eleven; and French fare by Brasserie Cordonnier.

All items on the menu will run between 50 baht and 200 baht.

Guests can get their faces painted for free on arrival and offer their good side for photographers there to capture the moment.

The lithe and lovely crew of Dance Queens Bangkok will perform all night supported by performances by local drag queens. For music, disco legend DJ Dicky Trisco is coming from the UK to bring the funk. The slum boys of Slum Disco Soundsystem will support with disco and house.

Five percent of the profits will go toward the Solange Paz Mendoza Foundation to help migrant children living in border communities. Their foundation’s main mission is funding sustainable projects for the benefit of underprivileged children.

Entry is free. Selected cocktails will be available free 4pm to 5pm.

The Soho District Party starts at 4pm on March 10 in the front gardens of the Fraser Suites hotel on Soi Sukhumvit 11. The hotel is located 700 meters from BTS Nana, so walk 15-20 minutes or consider a taxi or motorcycle.