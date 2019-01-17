Music For the Brain ‘Hippo Campus’ Coming to Bangkok

BANGKOK — It’s neither the part of the brain associated with memory or a school for African herbivores, but an indie quintet taking a stand for the #Metoo movement.

Hippo Campus is heading to Bangkok as part of their Bambi Tour, according to local gig promoter Seen Scene Space, who recently co-organized November’s Mahorasop outdoor music fest.

The alternative pop rock outfit will perform March 22 at Live Arena in the RCA area. Bangkok’s catchy tropical indie band Gym and Swim will play as the opening act.

The concert is 20 and up.

Tickets purchased online are 1,000 baht and 1,200 baht at the door. They go on sale at noon on Saturday.

Hippo Campus was formed in 2013 in the American midwest and has performed at major music festivals such as South by Southwest and Lollapalooza. In September, their sophomore studio album “Bambi,” a thoughtful look at sexism and harassment post-#Metoo, won critical acclaim.