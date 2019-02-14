Bangkok Gets an Outdoor Rock Fest This May

PATHUM THANI — Feeling a little left out of the festival scene since you’re not into electronic music or hip-hop? Head north to a lakeside venue in northern metro Bangkok this May to rock it under the sun with a number of local and foreign acts.

Local indie gig promoter Wildest Youth is rolling out its first festival to celebrate music, art and subculture. It’s called the Pink Cloud Music and Art Festival.

Calling itself a “utopia for outcasts, underdogs and alt-rock lovers,” the one-day festival’s highlights are Brisbane’s “hyperactive stone cunts” the Dune Rats, Aussie surf rock duo Hockey Dad and American indie rockers Turnover.

Also joining the stage are Hong Kong shoegaze group Thud, Reggae and dub collective Srirajah Rockers, and Death of Heather, an up-and-coming shoegaze and dream pop group.

The organizer will announce more acts on a later date.

Pink Cloud Music and Art Festival will take place May 25 at Thai Wake Park in Pathum Thani province, a 45-minute drive from downtown Bangkok. Tickets are available online now for 2,300 baht. They go up to 2,900 baht after April 5.