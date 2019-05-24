“Lucky” Fans Chill Out to Jason Mraz’s 4th Bangkok Concert

BANGKOK — With matching fedoras and “Good Vibes” t-shirts, Thanyatorn Aranyapala and her friends were well prepared to swoon to Jason Mraz’s fourth concert in Bangkok.

Thanyathorn, along with a crowd largely in their thirties and forties, chilled out last Tuesday at Impact Arena to both songs from the folk-pop artist’s latest album, “Know”, and classics including “I’m Yours” and “Lucky”.

“He is unique and talented. The way he sings and the way he entertains, I like everything about him,” Thanyathorn said.

The concert, part of his worldwide Good Vibes Tour, kicked off with compatible acoustics from local support acts Singto Numchok and Tom Isara. Then Mraz ambled onto the stage with his acoustic guitar, black jumpsuit and, of course, his indispensable fedora.

Mraz greeted his fans with a “Sawasdee kub” before beginning to strum his guitar to the slow but poignant “Let’s See What the Night Can Do” from his latest album. Fans after his signature warm and calming music weren’t left disappointed.

“I like his voice, and his lyrics are pleasant and give me peace of mind,” another fan, Tara Lockey, said.

Unlike most millennial concerts, Mraz’s relaxing acoustics meant the live music was accompanied by little whooping or dancing. Instead, Mraz invited his fans to take a deep breath at the beginning of each act to release their stress. He also altered some lyrics to tease the local audience.

“Set the sound of our heartbeats beating on, as we’ll stand in the Impact alone,” he sung during “Let’s See What the Night Can Do”, referring to the concert hall.

It wasn’t until Mraz unleashed his older hits like “I’m Yours”, “Lucky” and “Make It Mine” that the crowd broke its silence, singing along with confidence. Mobile phone flashlights illuminated the hall in a sea of stars.

Mraz’s concert gave good vibes even to farang expat Coach Vuk, who didn’t love Jason Mraz at first listen but was enlightened by his wife.

“She is a big fan and because I love her, I started to listen to this style of music. It’s nice to listen to while you’re driving and it keeps you in good mood,” he said.

Related stories:

Fans Front Fashion as Nellyville Comes to CentralWorld (Photos)

Fans Unleash Inner Britneys at Thai Debut Concert (Photos)