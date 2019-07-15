‘Flume’ to ‘Say It’ in Bangkok Concert This August

BANGKOK — Chill out to the spacey, deep bass of Australian Grammy-award winner Flume at first live gig in Asia this August.

Known for international hits like “Never Be Like You” and “Say It,” the Australian DJ and producer is performing in Bangkok on August 21 at Centerpoint Studio Lasalle.

Early-bird tickets are on sale now for 1,800 baht via The Concert.

Local “Queen of Electronic” Prya, who was the first Thai artist to ever perform at Burning Man in Nevada, will be the supporting act.

Flume, or Harley Edward Streten, debuted his first album “Flume” in 2012. His second album “Skin”, released in 2016, earned him international attention and ultimately Best Dance/Electronic Album at the 2017 Grammy Awards.