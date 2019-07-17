‘Boy Pablo’ to Soothe Broken Hearts in Bangkok This November

BANGKOK — Norwegian YouTube phenomenon Boy Pablo is returning to Bangkok this November with its signature smooth, indie pop.

For its second gig in Bangkok, Boy Pablo is performing on November 22 at Voice Space on Vibhavadi Rangsit Road. Tickets are on sale now for 2,000 baht via Ticketmelon.

The Norwegian high school band shot to international attention after their homespun music video for “Everytime” went viral in 2017.

Known to indie listeners for combing breezy and balmy melodies with gloomy lyrics that address romantic anxiety, the band of five led by Nicolás Muñoz debuted their first single “Flowers” in 2016. The band won “Breakthrough of the Year” at the 2018 Norwegian answer to the Grammy Awards (Spellemannprisen).