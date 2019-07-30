Tokyo Olympics Tickets On Sale in Thailand From Wednesday

BANGKOK — Team Thailand fans will have a chance to obtain highly sought-after tickets to the 2020 Summer Olympics beginning this Wednesday.

Starting July 31 at noon, locals and expats residing in Thailand will be able to buy tickets to the Tokyo Olympics online from JTB Thailand – the sole authorized ticket reseller in the country.

Tickets will be sold in packages of two tickets to a specific game, two nights of accommodation, and travel insurance. Prices range from 38,000 baht to 100,000 baht per person.

There are 59 packages covering 14 different sports ranging from badminton, volleyball, weightlifting, to taekwondo. The ticket reseller said it made efforts to secure sports popular among Thai audiences.

No details about tickets to the opening and closing ceremonies have been released.

Next year’s Olympics will be held from July 24 to August 9, 2020. Around 30 percent of 7.8 million tickets to the global sporting event have been set aside for overseas spectators.

Overseas audiences who miss out this round will have to compete with local residents in the final round of ticket sales in spring 2020, when leftover tickets will be resold.