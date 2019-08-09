BANGKOK — The creator of “From Monet to Kandinsky” has opened another immersive projection exhibition, this time featuring four Renaissance-era masters: Leonardo da Vinci, Sandro Botticelli, Raphael, and Michelangelo.

“Italian Renaissance” is open through October 31 at River City Bangkok. The multimedia tribute to the zenith of European art transforms familiar masterpieces such as “Mona Lisa” and “The Birth of Venus” from static displays into a 45-minute loop of enlarged, animated projections that zoom into the smallest details of each work while shedding light on their history.

At one point, the room is lit up as a shore where the goddess Venus stands nude in a scallop shell, before morphing into a gallery where portraits by Raphael walk around visitors – rather than the other way around. Suddenly, the projection collapses into a masonry workshop showcasing Michelangelo’s David and other bare-skinned sculptures, with visitors allowed to take selfies next to their penises. Da Vinci’s helicopter, and other inventions, hover over Rome before his paintings come to life. The projection is accompanied by tranquil classical music.

The Renaissance period was chosen as the exhibit’s theme because this year marks the 500th anniversary of Da Vinci’s death.

“We want audiences to learn more about art and to be inspired,” said Linda Cheng, managing director of River City Bangkok. “The paintings are taken apart, moved around in an animated form to make them appealing and to help audiences have a deeper look into the details and makings of the paintings.”

Linda hinted that more projections are coming but wouldn’t loosen her lips further.

Short biographies of each artist and descriptions of their work are displayed in front of the exhibition room. Visitors are allowed to take photos and stay as long as they like inside the exhibit.

“Italian Renaissance” runs from August 8 to October 31 at River City Bangkok in Soi Charoen Krung 24. The venue is reachable by a 15 minute walk along Charoen Krung Road from BTS Saphan Taksin exit No. 3, or by any boat that stops at Si Phraya Pier. Tickets are available online for 350 baht for adults and 250 baht for students and seniors with valid ID.

