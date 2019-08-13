Indie Cinema House RCA to Open New Home in Samyan with “Film Buffet”

BANGKOK — Indie cinema House RCA is moving to a larger new home in Samyan that is set to open in September. The reinvigorated cinema will be ushered in with an all-you-can-watch “film buffet” promotion throughout October.

After 15 years inside a rather worn down mall in the far-flung party heaven of Huai Kwang, House RCA announced on its Facebook page that it will close its curtains on August 31, before reopening in late September on the fifth floor of Samyan Mitrtown, a new mixed-use development near Samyan Intersection.

The new cinema, called House Samyan, will continue its mission “to offer audiences alternative choices for entertainment,” with more screens than before (three rather than two). But in a phone call with a reporter, a House RCA staff member hinted that ticket prices will hike after moving.

To celebrate its new home, House Samyan has announced a “film buffet” promotion. House Samyan members get to watch as many films as they like between October 7 and 31, when 150 international flicks will each screen once. Membership usually costs 500 baht, but anyone who applies before August 31 gets the discounted price of 399 baht.

Notable titles include “Call Me by Your Name,” which follows a sudden and transcendent romance between a teenage boy and a 24-year-old man. “Marry Is Happy, Marry Is Happy,” is a Thai, coming-of-age black comedy from famed indie director Nawapol Thamrongrattanarit. Meanwhile “Blue Is the Warmest Colour” follows a school girl’s confusion about her sexual identity. “The Perks of Being a Wallflower” is a high-school drama based on the novel of the same name by Stephen Chbosky.

Full listings, screening times, and details on how to sign up for a membership can be found on House Samyan’s Facebook page. Non-English screenings will include Thai and English subtitles.

House RCA opened in 2004. It is one of Bangkok’s longest-running arthouse cinemas, known for screening niche films and occasional blockbuster hits from around the world that can’t be found at mainstream cinema chains.