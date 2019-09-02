30+ Short Films Pack Festival This Sept.

BANGKOK — A PSA for time-pressed cinephiles: an international film festival will screen dozens of short films and animations this month.

This year’s “International Thai Film Festival,” running from Sept. 14, will feature an impressive roll of 32 short films and animations from 19 countries. Two short films (“Stuck” and “Anna”) are premiering at the festival. The weekend event, in its second year, is organized by production management company Siam Entertainment Group.

Selections range from action, comedy, drama, to sci-fi and were curated from hundreds of submissions.

Attila Miklosy, one of the curators, said the festival has no particular theme or genre, but the selections were based on the quality of the script and storytelling.

“Apart from certain technical requirements, we want films that are inspirational and meaningful to the audience,” Miklosy said.

This year’s headlining film, “Sing,” from Hungary, follows a girl, Zsófi, who moves to a new elementary school and joins the school’s famed choir, only to find herself being barred from singing. “Sing” won Best Live Action Short Film at the 89th Academy Awards.

Another Oscar-nominated film is the Australian animation “Lost & Found.” This stop-motion picture (think “Wallace and Gromit”) is only eight minutes long, but is packed with action as a stuffed dinosaur tries to save his fox partner from jeopardy.

For a laugh, try “Chuchotage” from Hungary, which follows two interpreters at a conference. It’s an ordinary job, until they begin to compete for attention.

Or dive into a futuristic world with “Ryoko’s Qubit Summer” from Japan, which explores the idyllic world of artificially intelligent school girls inside a quantum computer. But the computer is on the brink of being terminated for becoming too brilliant.

For cinephiles into filmmaking, the festival will also include a “preview” of seven feature films alongside a panel discussion.

The details of the other films and the festival schedule can be found online.

“International Thai Film Festival” will run from Sept. 14-15 at Show DC on Chaturathit Road. Every screening will include Thai and English subtitles. Tickets can be obtained online for 530-650 baht per day. The venue is reachable by taxi or motorcycle taxi from MRT Phetchaburi.