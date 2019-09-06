Catch Mona Lisa’s Gaze at Digital da Vinci Exhibition

BANGKOK — Art connoisseurs no longer need to fly halfway around the world to see Leonardo da Vinci’s masterpieces – they’re being showcased in a digital exhibition in Bangkok.

Held to mark the 500th anniversary of the master’s death, “Leonardo Opera Omnia” digitally reproduces 17 works in full-sized light boxes. The exhibition, which opened to the public for free on Wednesday, runs for a month until Oct. 7 at River City Bangkok.

Visitors can appreciate up close some of the most well known pieces from the Renaissance period such as “Mona Lisa,” “The Last Supper,” and “Lady with an Ermine.” If that’s not enough, the “Italian Renaissance” immersive projection exhibition is being held separately at the same venue.

The organizer of “Leonardo Opera Omnia” claims the exhibition utilizes sophisticated digitalization and lighting techniques to make the pieces as true to life as possible. Each light box’s light intensity and color temperature has been individually adjusted.

The exhibition is part of the annual Italian Festival supported by the Embassy of Italy.

“Leonardo Opera Omnia” is being held at River City Bangkok in Soi Charoen Krung 24. The exhibition is open from 10am to 10pm daily from Sept. 4 to Oct. 7. The venue is reachable by a 15 minute walk along Charoen Krung Road from BTS Saphan Taksin exit No. 3, or by any boat that stops at Si Phraya Pier. Admission is free.

