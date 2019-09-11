‘Green Day’ To Rock Bangkok Next March

BANGKOK — Get ready for a throwback to the nineties: American punk rock band Green Day is returning to Bangkok next year.

The band’s official website announced on Tuesday the concert date as March 11, 2020 and the venue as Impact Arena. Ticket details are scheduled to be listed on Sept. 20.

The concert will be the band’s third tour to the capital, following visits in 1996 and 2010. The Bangkok gig will be their second stop in Asia after Singapore in a tour to promote their latest album “Father of All…,” which is expected to be released in February 2020.

On the day of the announcement, the band also dropped the title track “Father of All…” to tease fans.

Although Green Day is embarking across the globe in the Hella Mega tour with two other rock bands, Weezer and Fall Out Boy, only Green Day will play in Bangkok.

The five-time Grammy award-winning band was founded in 1986, rising to fame in 1994 following the debut of their third album “Dookie,” which features hits like “Welcome to Paradise” and “When I Come Around.” For casual listeners, tracks such as “21 Guns,” “Wake Me Up When September Ends,” and “American Idiot” should be familiar.

Over the course of three decades, Green Day has made 12 albums which have sold more than 85 million records worldwide.