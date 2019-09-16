Orchestra to Enchant Thais With ‘Harry Potter’ Film Scores

NAKHON PATHOM — Eighteen years after Harry Potter picked up his first wand from Ollivanders on screen, the conductor of a national orchestra will raise their baton to guide Potterheads through Hogwarts this Nov.

Take your Harry Potter geekiness to new heights (even though you’ve seen the films dozens of times already) when the Thailand Philharmonic Orchestra performs scores from “Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone” on Nov. 23 and 24 at Prince Mahidol Hall inside Mahidol University, Salaya.

Tickets will be sold online from Sept. 21, with prices starting from 900 to 4,000 baht.

The concert is part of a world tour organized by virtual media group CineConcerts and Warner Bros. Pictures that has brought John Williams’ compositions, including the earworm “Hedwig’s Theme,” to 48 countries since 2016.

During the show, the orchestra will play some of the 18 scores from the film while it’s projected onto a 40-foot screen. The ensemble will be conducted by John Josensky.

A note for Muggles: the film follows an orphan boy who discovers that he is a wizard and begins his wizardry education at Hogwarts school. He meets two other students – Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger – who he befriends.

The trio discovers a dark secret about one of their teachers, while Harry learns more about his tragic past.