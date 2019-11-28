Finland’s Adventure-Themed ‘SuperPark’ To Open at Iconsiam

BANGKOK — Taking children to a playground will no longer be boring for parents when the new indoor activity park opens this weekend.

Billed by the company as the “friendliest” activity park for everyone, SuperPark will open to the public on Nov. 30 on the sixth floor of the swanky Iconsiam. But don’t expect it to be a playground for the ultrarich; entry tickets start from 220 baht.

Children, friends, and adults are welcomed to roam around the 40,000sqm playhouse, where they can enjoy over 25 physical activities from the basic rock climbing to an immersive ski simulator.

Although some of them might be plain sailing or (unfortunately) too small for adults, most activities are interactive, so you will need a hand from your loved ones for extra fun.

The first SuperPark launched in Finland in 2012. Mark Kumarasinhe, Asia CEO of SuperPark, said the park’s key concepts are based on Finnish education system which emphasizes on learning through play and widely regarded to be one of the best in the world.

“The park is very Finnish at heart where children can learn through participation,” Mark said. “There’s no pressure for people to be good at something, all they need is willing to try out new things or things they haven’t been doing for a long time.”

SuperPark boasts three zones, starting from the Adventure Area where younger children can crawl away from their parents through tunnels and obstacles. Hop on a rubber ring and scream while sliding down the slope, or race with your crew in a pedal car around a circuit.

In the Game Arena, break some sweat in an interactive tennis court where your swings will be analyzed by radar. Hone your slam drunk at street basketball game, or try to challenge the technology against an AI-controlled goalie.

Tech-savvy kids may be excited with some games that rely on motion detection and augmented reality.

Put on ice skates and glide on a dry ice rink that feels like real ice at the Freestyle Hall. Bounce on a trampoline and defy gravity for a perfect somersault, or skateboarding on ramps, rails, and kickers, at a vast skatepark.

While some visitors may feel the activities more appealing to younger children, the CEO said everyone can play and have fun together. The park even offer packages for business professionals to build their team through physical activities.

Mark understood that Thai parents tend to focus more academic, but he said activities can be educational as well.

“We try to teach kids how to balance between life and school, Mark said. “Our activities mix physical education with skills such as problem-solving. For example, you can’t only work out the right answer, but you have to hit it as well.”

There are currently 16 SuperParks around the world and Thailand’s location is the third largest.

Prices for the all-day pass is 450 baht on weekdays and 650 baht on weekends and public holidays. Alternatively, passes for morning, afternoon, and evening sessions are also available starting 220 baht.