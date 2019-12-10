Get Into 64 Museums Nationwide for 299 Baht (and No ‘Farang Price’)

BANGKOK — If you’re sick of strolling aimlessly through malls, why not enrich your weekends at museums about the capital’s old quarter, or the country’s little-known aviation marvels with an all-access, 299-baht pass.

The Rattanakosin Exhibition Hall in Phra Nakhon and the Royal Thai Air Force Museum in Don Muang are just a few examples of museums added to this year’s edition of Thailand Museum Pass, which is valid for unlimited entry to 64 museums across the country for one year after the date of purchase.

The pass is being sold to the public now through next year’s December for 299 baht. The price applies for everyone, so here’s a chance to evade the infamous dual pricing for foreigners. For example, Chiang Mai’s Art in Paradise illusion art museum charges 300 baht for foriegn adults, 180 baht for Thais, while free for pass holders.

It also includes discounts for some of the museum’s souvenir shops and cafés.

There’s something for everyone: from the large, crowd-pleaser attractions such as Museum Siam, where visitors can learn about the history of Thai people through interactive exhibits, to smaller, independent specialty institutions such as Sam Sen Nai Philatelic Museum, where stamp collectors can take a closer look at vintage Thai stamps, including the first ones ever issued in the country.

Aesthetes can appreciate paintings at the Queen’s Gallery or sculptures at Bangkok Sculpture Museum. At Parusakawan Palace, explore the evolution of Thai police while roaming through the Victorian-style building.

Or if your dream career is an investigative reporter, sniff around for something fishy at the nearby Anti-Corruption Museum, located right opposite the Government House (yes, really).

The pass also includes access to museums outside the capital. Relax in the breeze while strolling through a vast array of winter flowers at Mae Fah Luang Garden in Chiang Rai.

Travel back in time and meet Thai-discovered dinosaur species at Phu Wiang Fossil Research Center in Khon Kaen. Indulge in tacky shock factors at Ripley’s Believe It or Not Museum in Pattaya.

To get into participating museums, simply show the physical pass or digital pass on your phone at ticket gates. The pass can be purchased online or at all the 64 participating museums and 7-Eleven stores (starting in January) across the country.

The full list of participating museums can be viewed online.