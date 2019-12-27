BANGKOK — To ring in 2020, the Thai government is waiving fees for some tollways, BTS rides, and national parks.

Starting Friday through midnight on Jan. 3, the Expressway Authority of Thailand will waive tollway fees for the Burapha Withi Expressway, Bang Phli–Suk Sawat Expressway, Motorway 7 (Bangkok–Pattaya), and Motorway 9 (Outer Ring Road).

Not only that, Easy Pass users will get a 5 baht discount from 4am to 7am starting on Jan. 6 to March 6 for cars coming into Bangkok via the Chalerm Maha Nakhon Expressway at Din Daeng, Bang Na, Dao Khanong, and Bang Chak toll booths, and on the Si Rat Expressway at Pracha Cheun and Asok 4.

The outer reaches of the BTS’s Sukhumvit Line will also be discounted until Jan. 2.

Fees will be waived for rides between Mo Chit and Kasetsart University stations, as well as between Bearing to Kheha stations. Rides along Wongwian Yai and Bang Wa stations, as well as the On Nut to Bearing stations will cost a flat rate of 15 baht.

The extension to Kasetsart University opened to the public on Dec. 4, and the extension east to Kheha opened about a year earlier.

Thai nationals will also have their national park fees waived on Dec. 31 and Jan. 1 at 113 national parks and protected forests throughout the country. While there, visitors can pick up free seeds and saplings for common Thai flora, part of a campaign by the government to give out free seeds.

Orchidophiles in Chiang Mai are in luck: on New Year’s Day, environment officials will give out 5,000 orchids at the Queen Sirikit Botanic Garden.

See below for a map of national parks and tourist spots with waived fees, as well as rest stops by the environment department.