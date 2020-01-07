Forbidden Love Between a Jew and a SS Guard Comes to Bangkok Opera

BANGKOK — The real-life story of an unlikely romance during one of humanity’s darkest times will come to life in an opera coming this January.

In commoderation of the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz Concentration Camp, the Siam Sinfonietta youth orchestra will perform “Helena Citrónová” from Jan. 16 to 17 at Thailand Cultural Center.

The story revolves around Helena Citrónová, a Slovak Jewish woman at Auschwitz who was chosen to sing a birthday song for a SS corporal, Franz Wunsch. The officer was taken by her at first sight and the couple secretly fell in love until they were set apart at the end of the war.

The show will be in English, with Thai surtitles. The show is directed and written by Somtow Sucharitkul, and will be performed by Thai and foreign casts.

Tickets are available online starting at 800 baht.