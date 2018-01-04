Get German at Goethe Institute’s Free Outdoor Film Fest

BANGKOK — Whether you’re in the mood for a family black comedy or want to reflect on the German refugee crisis, or catch up on an Oscar-nominated foreign film, the chance is here later this month.

Over two months during Bangkok’s winter chill, a cultural centre will screen ten German-language films outdoors.

Open Air Kino 2018 opens on Jan. 9 with two short film “Offside” (Abseits) and “Absent” followed by “Welcome to Germany” (Willkommen Bei Den Hartmanns), comedy drama that circles around a wealthy family in Munich who offer a home to a Nigerian asylum seeker.

Austrian director Adrian Goiginger pays homage to his mother through his film. “The Best of All Worlds” (Die Beste Aller Welten) showing on Feb. 6 is based on the true story of a drug addicted mother who tries to take care of her 7-year-old son.

Visit the scene of German clubs in the mid ‘90s through “Magical Mystery.” After the Berlin Wall comes down, an artist recovering from a mental breakdown joins his techno DJ friends on a road trip across Germany.

The event closes with 2016 Oscar nominee “Toni Erdmann.” The oddball dramedy is about a father attempting to connect with his estranged daughter by acting as her life coach.

Every film has Thai and English subtitles. The full schedule is available online. Admission is free. The event will take place at 7:30pm every Tuesday from until Feb. 27 at Goethe Institut.

The German culture center is located on Soi Sathorn 1. It can be reached by motorcycle taxi or a 10-minute walk from MRT Lumphini’s exit No. 2.