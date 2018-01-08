Chinatown Gets a Street Fair on Soi Nana

BANGKOK — New art spaces, galleries, bars, cafes and restaurants that have taken over a small alley off Charoen Krung Road will throw a one-day block party later this month.

On Jan. 28, visit Soi Nana for an event combining art, food, drinks and more as the first Chinatown Fair gets underway.

Joining the fun will be darkroom lab Patani Studio, art space Cho Why, neon-lit denizens of Chinese-themed bars Ba Hao, gin-focused Teens of Thailand and the newly arrived Asia Today.

The event will take place 4pm through midnight on Jan. 28 as part of the Thailand Creative and Design Center’s Bangkok Design Week.

Soi Nana is located a few minutes walk from MRT Hua Lamphong – don’t confuse it with the foreign-oriented red-light playground of Soi Sukhumvit 4.