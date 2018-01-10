Reggae Legend Johnny Osbourne to Overstay in Bangkok

BANGKOK — One of the most renowned Jamaican reggae and dancehall vocalists is coming to perform at a Bangkok music venue.

A veteran of Jamaica’s early music scene and praised as its “dancehall godfather,” reggae legend Erroll “Johnny” Osbourne is coming to perform at hostel-venue The Overstay.

Many may know the Jamaica-born Osbourne, 70, for his essentials “Buddy Bye,” “Ice Cream Love,” “Truth and Rights” and “Jah Promise.” He rose to prominence as a solo artist in the late ‘70s and early ‘80s.

Johnny Osbourne: Godfather of Dancehall starts 8pm on Jan. 26 at The Overstay. Tickets are 350 baht.

The venue is located near Soi Charansanitwong 40 and can be reached by motorcycle or taxi from the Phra Pinklao pier.