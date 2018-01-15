Comedian Russell Peters to ‘Take It and Go’ in Bangkok

BANGKOK — Cultural stereotypes, impressions and other racial humor will provoke some Bangkok laughs when Canadian comedian Russell Peters takes the stage in March.

As part of his Deported World Tour, Peters’ comedy show will take place March 4 at Impact Exhibition Hall 1, Muang Thong Thani. Tickets start at 2,000 baht and go on sale at 10am on Jan. 20 via ThaiTicketMajor.

Peters previously performed sold-out Bangkok shows in 2012 and 2015.

The 47-year-old Canadian of Indian heritage was the first comedian to get a Netflix stand-up special. His routines often highlight his own experiences with a traditional Indian father, ethnic and cultural stereotypes and involve audience interaction.