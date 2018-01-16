Photogs Portray Powerful Plight of Refugees at ‘Exodus’ Exhibit

BANGKOK — Having closely followed refugees as they fled wars and taking on perilous voyages, eight photographers will show the powerful images they captured at a Bangkok exhibition.

Having displayed in Kuala Lumpur, Ankara and Istanbul; Exodus – Deja Vu will travel next to Bangkok, where it will show stills depicting refugees’ daily lives as they flee the threat of war and persecution.

The photo exhibition will feature shots by eight photographers including Aleppo-based Issa Touma, French photojournalist Roland Neveu, Turkish correspondent Coskun Aral and Thai photojournalist Suthep Kritsanavarin, who worked on an investigative report about Rohingyas since 2008.

The latter three will be present at the exhibition’s opening ceremony on Feb. 6. The exhibition will run through Feb. 18 at the Bangkok Art and Culture Centre. It can be reached via skywalk through BTS National Stadium.

More details on talks and a book launch will be announced at a later date online.

After Bangkok, the exhibition will move to Berlin, Munich, Paris, Geneva and Toronto.